Engen fuels the Comrades

Durban — Twenty-three “Engenites” raring to go at the 2024 Comrades Marathon. With three days to go before more than 15 000 runners from all walks of life embark on the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, the official fuel supplier of the Comrades Marathon – Engen – has confirmed the participation of 23 of its staff members in this year’s event.

Set to take place on Sunday, the 23 Engen employees are set to tackle the much-anticipated 85.91km up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. This year marks the first edition of Engen’s involvement as the official fuel supplier of the Comrades Marathon, as South Africa’s leading energy company continues to expand its growing sports sponsorship. Engen is currently also the official fuel supplier of the Springboks and lead sponsor of “Get into Rugby” in partnership with SA Rugby, as well as the title sponsor of South Africa’s leading youth soccer tournament, the Engen Knockout Challenge.

Confirming the exciting news ahead of race day, Engen's brand and sponsorship manager, Tsholo Tiro, said having 23 Engen staff members participating in the race added to the excitement of the brand's involvement in the Ultimate Human Race. "Not only is Engen the official fuel supplier of the Comrades Marathon, we are equally as excited to have a presence in the form of our very own staff members as part of the thousands of brave runners on the day. "With this being our first official involvement in Africa's largest race, having our very own staff participate bodes well for our envisioned growth of the Engen Sports portfolio.

"We wish our staff members as well as all Comrades Marathon runners the best of luck for Sunday and we look forward to cheering them on from our two Engen refuel stops," said an elated Tiro. As part of its partnership with the Comrades Marathon, Engen will provide two hydration stops for all runners on Sunday to refuel their energies en route to the finish line. The Hillcrest Engen on Old Main Road will be the first stop at 31.3km for runners to refuel before the next stop situated on the R103 Old Main Road (Angel's Corner) at the 69.3km mark, where Engen staff and volunteers will rally all runners to the finish line.