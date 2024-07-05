Get your skates on to party

Durban — The Galleria Mall in eManzimtoti will transform the Galleria Ice Rink into a party destination where the excitement of ice skating will be combined with the thrill of a live DJ performance. The event takes place on July 27, from 7pm to 10pm, and will feature DJ J Sbu from East Coast Radio, who has promised a night filled with fun, music, and ice-skating, suitable for partygoers of all ages, the mall management said.

In a statement, the management said: “With DJ J Sbu at the turntables, attendees can expect an electrifying mix of the latest hits, classic tunes, and pulsating beats that will keep the ice rink alive with energy. Whether you’re a seasoned skater or trying it for the first time, the vibrant atmosphere will ensure an unforgettable experience for everyone.” The management added that the event is perfect for families seeking a fun night out, friends wanting to enjoy a unique party experience, and anyone eager to explore the thrills of ice skating. In addition to the live DJ performance and ice skating, attendees can look forward to a dance floor on the ice and a range of activities designed to keep everyone entertained.

Meals and refreshing drinks will be available at the Galleria Mall’s array of restaurants and food stalls, it said. “Whether you’re in the mood for a gourmet meal or a quick snack, our dining options cater to all tastes. Enjoy a tasty meal before hitting the ice or grab a drink to keep your energy up as you dance and skate the night away.” WIN! WIN! WIN!