Presenting Dr Moosa’s ‘Prescribed laughs’

Durban — Showtime Promotions & Blu Blood presents Dr Moosa Prescribes Laughter is the best medicine and Dr Riaad Moosa has just the prescription. But the good doctor isn’t working alone - the comedic heavyweight is bringing in some of our favourite comedic talents – Carvin Goldstone, Mark Banks and Joey Rasdien.

South African comedian, actor and doctor Riaad Moosa started performing stand–up comedy at the Cape Comedy Collective's free Comedy Lab workshops, and just two months later, he was the winner of the "One City, Many Comics Talent Competition''. Moosa's career in comedy flourished to greater heights after having a schedule of sold-out one-man shows in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town. Internationally recognised South African comedian Carvin H Goldstone is one of the biggest names in South African comedy. Carvin has several sold-out comedic shows under his belt, in a stand-up comedy career that spans more than a decade. He is a regular headliner at comedy clubs across South Africa and is a sought-after MC at corporate events. In over 25 years of comedy, Mark Banks' productions have played to packed houses across South Africa and beyond, while his constant banter and uncontained one-liners have often lent him undeniable praise when appearing as the Master of Ceremonies at corporate functions. Mark has been described as 'the Grand Dowager uncle of South African comedy underground'.

The face of a new generation of South African comedy, Joey Rasdien can do it all – writing, producing, acting and more. His absurd yet thought-provoking stand-up comedy tackles the touchy subject of evolution and how natural selection has blessed many of the figures that loom over South African life. The versatile performer was also a regular on the Club Comedy circuit, where he performed to sold-out audiences. Be sure not to miss out on a night of unfiltered laughter and feel-good humour. 'Dr Moosa Prescribes' promises to be a side-splitting remedy for the challenges of life.