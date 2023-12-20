‘Queen: It’s a kinda magic’ returns to The Globe at Suncoast

STOMPING ENTERTAINMENT Durban — Calling lovers of rock music, fans of Queen and Freddie Mercury and anyone wanting to experience the greatest hits and rock anthems of legendary band Queen in an arena atmosphere. Following on from its sold-out concert in 2022, the Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic tribute show returns to The Globe at Suncoast for three shows on December 21, 22 and 23.

Immerse yourself in the spectacle, grandeur and energy of the world’s greatest rock band. Big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes … it’s a real rock experience. Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic is thrilled to be bringing sparkling new costuming and some previously never performed Queen tracks to the stage on this tour, allowing die-hard fans to rock the night away. Relive all your favourite tracks and hits from Queen while being treated to some of the rarer tracks, reimagined with care, and performed live on stage. Showtime Australia proudly introduces South African musician Warren Vernon-Driscoll performing lead vocals, guitar and piano live on stage in Freddie’s original key; Rusty Red takes on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May with Michael Dickens on drums and Andre van der Merwe on bass guitar.

Get ready for a night of non-stop rock anthems, including We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Another One Bites the Dust, A Kind of Magic, Bohemian Rhapsody and so many more. After Australian touring dates, the show returns to South Africa for seven April 2024 performances at Joburg Theatre. On holiday or away on leave in and around Durban over the festive season? Then treat yourself to a rockin’ night out. Fifty years later, Queen remains as popular as ever. Take a trip down memory lane, indulge your senses and celebrate the timeless music of Queen. Their songs will live forever, no matter who’s playing them. Stomp, stomp, clap. Book now at Ticketpros.co.za. It’s a kinda magic. SHOW INFORMATION

DATE AND TIME: Thursday, December 21, Friday December 22 and Saturday, December 23 at 8pm. Doors open 7pm. VENUE: The Globe, Suncoast, Durban TICKET PRICES: (including VAT) R175, R275, R375