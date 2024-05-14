Seven must-see tourism routes in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — For visitors to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), all roads lead to fun and relaxation – as long as you know where you are going and exactly what to expect along the ways! Because this province is filled with diverse experiences and there are such a wide variety of tourism products on offer, route tourism has proved an ideal way to actively market the region, especially when it comes to packaging and promoting rural destinations and attractions.

In KZN, seven routes have been created to focus on related, must-do experiences. This means that both organised tours and self-drive travellers can not only access the very best of attractions but can benefit from the expert local knowledge that goes into curating these routes in the first place. Experience nature from the treetops at the Dlinza Forest aerial boardwalk. Acting chief executive of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, Sibusiso Gumbi, says small and emerging destinations and businesses in more remote centres can be linked together around a central theme, and marketed as a single and specific tourism destination aimed at a clearly identified target market. An example is the Zululand Birding Route. The first Birdlife South Africa avitourism project, the Zululand Birding Route has been running for more than a decade and has created a network of inter-linked guiding businesses that connect a variety of different destinations and increase the possibility that tourists from outside the province and the country with little local knowledge will see some of the 605 bird species that are resident in the area.

Through the creation of routes, small businesses who might not have had the resources to put themselves on the tourism map independently can benefit from the combined marketing resources of an integrated tourism route. As a result, in many small KZN towns route tourism has proved a catalyst for local economic development, Gumbi adds. Autumn in the beautiful Midlands. KZN’s best-known route – the Midlands Meander – was created in 1985 by five artists and crafters. Today, the 150 plus Meander members employ an estimated 2 500 people and support more than 36 000 local people. The value of the Meander tourism industry is estimated to be around R200 million a year and opens the way for the best of country living, Africa-style! Over the years, the route has grown to include the province’s wine and cheese producers, de-stressing health and wellness spas and some of KZN’s most skilled crafters.

The Midlands Meander is not only home to some of the province's top chefs, restaurants and delicatessens but to furniture-makers, chocolatiers and even blacksmiths. Stunning landscapes provide a backdrop to some of the finest accommodation, conferencing facilities and wedding venues. It also paved the way for other tourism routes in the likes of Zululand, where Route 22 connects the small town of Hluhluwe with the Mozambique border at Kosi Bay, and enables travellers to enjoy everything from marine conservation experiences to Big Five safaris, and Route 66 which combines history and heritage.

The latter – also known as the Zululand Heritage Route – covers the towns of Gingindlovu, Eshowe, Melmoth, Ulundi, Nongoma and Pongola, and traces the oldest trade route travelled by early transport riders, missionaries, soldiers, settlers, and farmers. It winds through sugar cane fields and rolling hills to the town of Eshowe, where tourists can visit Fort Nongqayi, a museum filled with intricate basketry and pottery treasures, and walk through the treetops at the Dlinza Forest aerial boardwalk, spotting birds. A visit to Melmoth and Mtonjaneni introduces visitors to the eMakhosini Ophathe Heritage Park and the Spirit of the eMakhosini Monument that overlooks the iconic Valley of the Kings. According to a January, 2020 study conducted by University of Zululand researcher, Thulani Comfort Ntenga, titled "Analysing Tourism Routes for Local Economic Development in Zululand", tourism not only plays a critical role in the economic and human development of people within the vicinity of any given tourism route in the region, but these routes have been at the centre of job creation in Zululand.

Gumbi notes that by supporting the province’s tourism routes – which will be showcased at the Tourism KZN stand at the Africa’s Travel Indaba – travel industry stakeholders and buyers can support tourism development and job creation in a way that they would not ordinarily do as individual entities seeking out must-see attractions on behalf of their clients. “We know that every route has something special about it and this will help to drive first-time arrivals as well as repeat visitors to our province. Most importantly, our routes allow us to leverage our resources at events such as the Africa’s Travel Indaba to promote an extremely broad tourism offering for the benefit and enjoyment of the maximum number of tourists to the region,” Gumbi says. The Indaba runs this week until Thursday.