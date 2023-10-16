Unveiling excellence: DUT's odyssey of innovation beyond academia

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) perched elegantly on the warm east coast of South Africa, stands as a beacon of academic and technological brilliance. Born in 2002 from a union of two esteemed institutions, ML Sultan and Technikon Natal, DUT's ascent has been noteworthy. With seven campuses that enrich both the dynamic city of Durban and the picturesque capital, Pietermaritzburg, its growth is evident. DUT proudly offers a broad spectrum of high-quality, market-relevant programmes across its six faculties. Each of these faculties, be it Arts and Design, Accounting and Informatics, Applied Sciences, Engineering and the Built Environment, Health Sciences, or Management Sciences, encapsulates the university's unwavering commitment to academic brilliance. The recently established DUT Business School, stemming from the Faculty of Management Sciences, is a further testament to DUT's emphasis on real-world applicability. Proudly accredited by the Council for Higher Education (CHE) and being a member of the South African Business School Association (SABSA), it promises a curriculum centred on applied business, moulding leaders equipped to tackle real-world challenges.

Globally, DUT’s accolades are a testament to its commitment and prowess. Securing a position among the top 600 universities worldwide by the Times Higher Education 2023 World University Rankings and being a cherished member of the International Association of Universities, DUT stands tall, heralding the importance of societal advancement. Research and innovation are pivotal to DUT's mission, with 20 distinct research focus areas emphasizing this commitment: African Indigenous Knowledge Systems Research, Centre for African Governance and Development (CAGD), Composite Research Group (CRG), Computational Modelling and Bioanalytical Chemistry, Energy, Enzyme Technology, Food and Nutrition Security, Gender Justice and Human Health Development (GJHHD), Global Health and Sustainability, Green Engineering, ICT and Society, Institute for System Science, International Centre of Nonviolence (ICON), IWWT-Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology, Management Studies, Maternal Health, Plant Biotechnology, Space Science and Smart Grid, the Urban Futures Centre (UFC), and Transformation Through the Arts and Design. These areas showcase DUT's dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and contributing meaningfully to diverse fields. Embedded in DUT’s essence is the ENVISION2030 strategy, instituted in 2020. This framework, deeply rooted in core values of Transparency, Honesty, Integrity, Respect, and Accountability, along with principles of Fairness, Professionalism, Commitment, Compassion, and Excellence, forms the foundation of the institution. DUT’s ENVISION2030 statement of intent highlights DUT’s aspiration for its community: to be creative, innovative, entrepreneurial, and adaptive to global shifts. It envisions active participation in the development of not just the region but the entire world. Coupled with this is the belief that the state-of-the-art infrastructure and systems will significantly enhance this ecosystem to realise its vision. At its heart, ENVISION2030 is anchored to one unwavering goal: improving lives and livelihoods.