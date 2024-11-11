Win double tickets to Shaan show

Durban — Showtime Promotions and Blu Blood present LIVE LOVE LAUGH SHAAN SE. Win double tickets to the Shaan show on December 7 valued at R500 each. To enter, SMS, DNShaan followed by your full name and email address to 33258. The competition closes on Friday, November 15. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply.

Showtime Promotions and Blu Blood present LIVE LOVE LAUGH SHAAN SE. In a nation renowned for its vibrant cultural diversity and love for music, South Africa is set to welcome back the golden voice behind many of Bollywood’s leading men. Beloved playback singer Shaan returns to South African shores for the first time since 2011, with two spectacular shows — 7 December in Durban and 8 December in Johannesburg. Known for captivating audiences worldwide with his energy, emotion, and undeniable charm, LIVE LOVE LAUGH Shaan Se promises to be a musical extravaganza, featuring timeless Bollywood classics and upbeat numbers from the past four decades. The singer, actor and TV personality, Shantanu Mukherjee, more affectionately known as Shaan, has achieved great success in the music industry and is considered one of the most versatile singers in Indian cinema with many of his songs having become the heart and soul of Bollywood’s most memorable films. He has lent his voice to some of the biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan with chart-toppers like Tanha Dil, Who Pehli Baar, Chand Sifarish and Jab Se Tere Naina.

Eagerly anticipating the concert, Shaan shares in the excitement, saying: "South Africa, it's been too long! I am eagerly anticipating my return to your beautiful country and entertaining you like never before. I have new and old fans across all generations, and this concert will have something for everyone. ''It is going to be a high-energy set with choreography and added visual elements backed by a live band and some exciting surprises." Having recorded more than 3000 songs for cinema, he has also hosted multiple TV shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, was the winning coach on the first two seasons of the singing reality show, The Voice India and has also collaborated with international artists like English boy band, Blue and rock band, Michael Learns To Rock.

Shaan is a multi-award-winning artist, including multiple Filmfare Awards, IIFA Awards, MTV Asia Awards and Zee Cine Awards. His versatility as a playback singer, with a career spanning diverse genres from pop to classic, has made him a favourite among both fans and filmmakers. Fans can expect a jam-packed evening with nostalgia, emotion and timeless classics. Don’t miss Shaan live in concert on Saturday, 7th December at playTsogo Globe at Suncoast, Durban at 20h00 and Sunday, 8th December at Centre Court at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg. Tickets are available at Ticketpro and SPAR Payzone kiosks.

WIN! WIN! WIN! Win double tickets to the Shaan show on December 7 valued at R500 each. To enter, SMS, DNShaan followed by your full name and email address to 33258. The competition closes on Friday, November 15. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply.