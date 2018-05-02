Petrol, both 95 and 93, has increased by 49c a litre, diesel (0.05% sulphur and 0.005% sulphur) by 58c and 59c a litre respectively, and illuminating paraffin has gone up by 69c a litre in May.

Durban - As increased fuel prices kicked in on Thursday those in the know have advised consumers to tighten their spending belts - with the possibility of another hike in June.

“It is still fresh into the new month, but early indications do suggest that a further petrol hike may be on the cards,” said Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank’s chief economist.

“The next increase will take into account the dollar/oil price and the dollar/rand exchange rate. If oil prices remain elevated, and we continue to see this, combined with the dollar/rand at around R12.50, it is unlikely there will be fuel price relief.”

Ballim said with the various tax hikes that had begun to take effect, this would also “ensnare consumer spend”.

“Automatically this suggests there’s unlikely to be further interest-rate relief in the near future so it will be wise for consumers to be pragmatic in their spending habits.”

The South African Automobile Association (AA) said they remained concerned about the increases, especially those to illuminating paraffin.

“Users of this fuel will be hit particularly hard as we head into the colder months where households use this fuel for lighting, heating and cooking.”

Daily News