Durban - Almost a month-long police operation conducted by public order police and the Tactical Response Team with the Provincial Task Team has resulted in the recovery 64 firearms, 385 rounds of ammunition, eight stolen vehicles and 5 kilograms of cocaine. The operations took place from January 4 until January 24.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala it was aimed at eradicating the proliferation of firearms in the province.

The operations were conducted in the policing areas within the Uthukela, Umzinyathi and King Cetshwayo Clusters.

Suspects were arrested within the Ezakheni, Amangwe, Ladysmith Upper Tugela, Estcourt, Weenen, Msinga, Matimatolo, Kranskop Greytown, Esikhaleni, Empangeni Richards Bay and Nkandla area.

"They were charged for various crimes including murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery, housebreaking and theft, malicious damage to property, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs as well as possession of suspected stolen property," said Gwala.

Eight stolen motor vehicles and more than five kilograms of cocaine were recovered.

"The suspects were charged and they appeared in different Magistrates courts. Recovered firearms will be subjected for ballistic testing to determine if they were used in any other crime in the country."

