Durban - Two men were arrested by members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), following an ATM robbery in Verulam, north of Durban, on Monday.

Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson said a taxi owner, 26, and a taxi conductor, 45, were boxed in by Rusa officers after they attempted to flee in a white Toyota Corolla after allegedly robbing an elderly man of his bank card.

Balram said: “R11 200 in cash and three cloned cards were also recovered. A Capitec Bank Card found in the suspects possession was traced to a female who was robbed near Eshowe in Zululand and R3 200 was stolen from her account and the card was used to purchase a large quantity of liquor from a bottle store.”

He said Rusa officers were told that another man who had been scouting for unsuspecting victims at the shopping centre, had escaped on foot.

Alleged ATM robbers nabbed in Verulam. Picture: Rusa

He also said the men were residents of Lindelani near KwaMashu, were handed to the police.

"A case of possession of a suspected stolen property is being investigated by Verulam SAPS. It is alleged yesterday at 6pm, two suspects aged 26 and 45 were arrested at Russon Street, Verulam, after they were found in possession of various bank cards. A total cash of R11 500.00 were also confiscated by the suspects. They will appear tomorrow in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court," said Captain Nqobile Gwala, police spokesperson.

Daily News