Durban - Traffic came to a standstill at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza Durban-bound as a crowd of people protesting against fuel increases blockaded the road on Friday.





The crowd, comprising members of Cosatu, the SA Communist Party and People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Papppi) waved placards and chanted down with petrol price increases.





Police from the Public Order Police Unit stood in front of the crowd between vehicles and trucks.





The protest was part of a Cosatu organised picket against the rising cost of fuel and a one percent VAT increase this year.





After stopping traffic for several minutes, Cosatu caved into the police demands to leave the freeway when they realised that some of their members were stuck in traffic up the road.





The road way was cleared and the protest continued on the wide shoulder of the Marianhill Toll plaza.





Visvin Reddy, the convenor of Papppi , arrived at the toll plaza with a smile on his face.





"This is what I wanted. More awareness of the situation affecting everyone." He said before opening up a huge banner with the Papppi logo.





Edwin Mkhize, Cosatu KZN Provincial Secretary said the most daunting facts about the current increase in fuel and VAT ia that when comes to expenses and cost of living the poor and the rich are expected to share equitably.





“There is also rising food, transport, water and electricity inflation. We reject the VAT and fuel hikes as nothing less than dumping the bill for the looting of billions of Rands of workers’ taxes by some public servants officials, politicians and private sector officials,” Mkhize said.



