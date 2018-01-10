Durban - Community residential units completed more than two years ago are still lying vacant in uMlazi T-section and have been vandalised, leaving possible tenants frustrated.

The eThekwini Municipality has attributed the delay in the occupation of these flats, with 24-hour security, to a dispute over local labour and contract-related issues.

Mandla Nsele, the city’s spokesperson, said there were plans to appoint a service provider to urgently undertake all repairs and prepare the units for occupation.

Area councillor Mbangeni Mjadu has dealt with residents demanding answers on the eyesore.

“I haven’t been able to give these answers because I don’t have them. There are rumours that allocation is an issue, but that’s not true,” he said. Mjadu said the flats were completed before his term began and added that a municipal programme designed to assess who qualified for the flats never took off.

Most locals, who live in nearby hostels and informal settlements, shied away from speaking to the Daily News.

Those who did speak, spoke on condition of anonymity.

“If there was a dispute with the service provider would the flats have been completed?” asked a resident.

Mjadu said after last year’s storm that left some houses in the area damaged, locals were even more desperate to occupy the flats.

