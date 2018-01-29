Durban - A baby boy is fighting for his life at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital after being plucked from a burning house by a fireman in Escombe, Durban at the weekend.

Little Brayden Weideman, 17 months, was drawing his last breath when fireman Charles Zikhali took his own oxygen mask off and placed it on the baby to resuscitate him.

Brayden has first-degree burns on 60% of his body.

Samantha Weideman, his mother, said she was awakened by her nephew, Nathan, 4, who alerted her to a fire in the house on Saturday morning.

Weideman had been asleep next to her 17-month-old son Brayden. Her husband, Nicholas Thomas Daw, had left for work.

Weideman threw buckets of water on to the flames but they spread quickly through the house.

Unable to reach the front door because of the smoke, Weideman grabbed the baby and Nathan and ran into the bathroom, from where she began screaming for help.

“I panicked. I could not breathe. I left the baby in the sink and climbed out the bathroom window to get some air and a grip so that I could jump down. I was on my toes getting a grip on the pipes. I was planning to grab the baby from the sink, below the window.

Screamed

“But the PVC toilet pipe gave way and I fell to the ground,” an emotional Weideman said on Sunday.

Writhing in pain, she screamed for help and neighbours and her in-laws, who live in the main house on the property, came to her aid.

“I could only blurt out that the baby was still inside. A neighbour attached a hose pipe to a tap and aimed it at the window and roof above the bathroom.

“The ladder was too short for anyone to reach the window.”

Nathan climbed out of the window and jumped down soon afterwards.

Within 20 minutes, the house, which is above a double garage, was destroyed.

Daw felt the neighbours saved Brayden’s life by spraying water into the bathroom.”

“To see my wife and baby leave in separate ambulances left me devastated,” he said, praising the efforts of the firefighters, who also dressed his son’s wounds.

Eric Wolfaardt, Queensburgh Fire Department acting station commander, said when they arrived, Weideman gave them a layout of the house and told them where the baby was.

“Leading firefighter Charles Zikhali, 27, followed by Ricky Chetty, 41, rushed into the burning house.

“He (Zikhali) found the baby lying face down. Zikhali then grabbed a towel, wrapped the baby and held it close to his chest while walking out,” Wolfaardt said.

An emotional Zikhali said he used his oxygen mask to try and revive the baby before they began CPR.

Wolfaardt said they conducted CPR on Brayden for 30 minutes. Zikhali, a fireman for seven years, said it was an emotional experience.

Wolfaardt said: “It was our job to help but it overwhelmed us when Brayden began crying and moving about.”

Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson, said mother and baby were taken to RK Khan Hospital.

Late on Saturday night, Brayden was transferred to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital.

Weideman was discharged with injuries to her back.

Brayden’s parents were distraught after visiting their son in hospital on Sunday.

“He has 50% inhalation burns and 60% first-degree burns to his body. He is in the intensive care unit on a ventilation machine. The doctors cannot give us any certain answers about his condition but we remain hopeful he will pull through,” his father said.

Sbu Dlamini, divisional commander of Pinetown Fire Department, said the fire was burning strongly when firemen arrived.

“They gave it their best until they brought the baby back to life,” Dlamini said.

