Durban- Two security guards are lucky to be alive after robbers sprayed their bakkie with bullets from an R5 rifle when they responded to a panic alarm in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Glen Naidoo, owner of KZN VIP Unit private security company, said the reaction officers responded to a panic alarm at a home in Lentfern, Phoenix.

As the KZN VIP officers entered the street one of the robbers, who had been keeping watch, stepped out of the darkness and fired a burst of bullets from his R5 rifle at the officer's bakkie.

"(A homeowner) pressed the panic button because 'of suspicious males across the road'. They were, in fact, being held up by five men. One of them was armed with an R5 rifle, a bulletproof vest and a thigh holster. The family was robbed of electronic equipment and of two vehicles," Naidoo said.

Naidoo said both officers were shot and injured but the injuries are mainly caused by shrapnel. The officers were rushed to a hospital.

Naidoo said the two vehicles taken in the home invasion were left behind as the suspects fled. Suspects fled in a late model white Mercedes Benz.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

She said police were investigating and no arrests had been made.

A case of attempted murder was opened at Phoenix police station.

Daily News