Durban - Another slick joint operation swung into action off Durban on Tuesday to rescue a sick seaman.

When the word came through that a Filipino crew member on board an Australian ship, the “Lake D” had suffered a stroke, a local National Sea Rescue crew (Clifford Ireland, Jeremiah Jackson and David Hoffman), a paramedic team from Netcare 911 (Gary Paul, Konrad Jones and Dianna Brand) and pilots from 15 Squadron at the Durban Air Force base were alerted.

They all flew out aboard an Oryx helicopter piloted by Lieutenant-Colonel Bruce Fraser with Captain Bertie Fourie in the co-pilot’s seat and flight engineer Sgt Vusi Mabena in the rear.

The ship was 50 nautical miles (about 85km) out at sea and when the helicopter arrived overhead, paramedic Jones and the NSRI’s Jackson were lowered to see if the deck was safe and to check if the patient, who was conscious, posed no other health risks. Then, the two other paramedics Jones and Brand were lowered.

Oryx helicopter piloted by Lieutenant-Colonel Bruce Fraser with Captain Bertie Fourie in the co-pilot’s seat and flight engineer Sgt Vusi Mabena in the rear came to the aid of a sick Filipino seaman on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Brand went back up into the helicopter alone with the patient’s luggage, followed by the 46-year-old patient on a rescue stretcher and paramedic Paul, and finally Jones and Jackson.

“Flight Sergeant Mabena did a wonderful job in the back hoisting them up,” the pilot said.

The patient was stabilised by the paramedics in the helicopter, which flew the patient to Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital.

“He arrived in a moderate condition. Great teamwork ensured the safe transition of the patient,” said paramedic Jones.

The entire operation took just 90 minutes.

Daily News



