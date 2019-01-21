Durban - Seven people, including a five-year-old child, were among those killed in a horror crash on Saturday on the N2 near Tugela. According to Paul Herbst of IPPS Medical Rescue, the high impact head-on collision between two light motor vehicles claimed the lives of four males and three females.

"It is alleged that the driver of the Toyota Etios lost control of his vehicle colliding head-on on with a Toyota Hilux," said Herbst.

The driver of the Toyota Hilux sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

"The severity and degree of impact were such that persons sustained traumatic, lethal injuries."

The deceased was found lying across both the north and south bound lanes.

"The roadway was obstructed for a period time while emergency teams worked on the scene."

In a separate incident, a man believed to be 20 years old was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning when his vehicle collided with a tree on Z K Matthews Road near Glenwood Boys High School.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the single vehicle had somehow lost control and collided into a tree leaving the driver severely entrapped.

"The Durban Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the man. Due to the severity of the injuries, he had sustained there was nothing paramedics could do and he was declared deceased on the scene. No one else was injured in the crash."

