Durban - Chaos has erupted in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Eshowe, after a 30-year-old man was shot dead while fishing at a farm in the area on Wednesday night. The man was reportedly shot dead by a security guard. After the shooting, a mob of angry residents barricaded the R66 with burning tyres and rubble.

The guard, 21, has since been charged with murder. Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, police spokesperson, said the guard is due to appear in court soon.

"On Wednesday night, residents took to the streets to protest. They further set sugar cane fields alight. A case of public violence has been opened," Mbhele said.

Mavis Ndluli, ward 11 Umlalazi councillor, said she was in talks with the community leaders to end the protest.

Meanwhile, images of the burning farms have surfaced on social media. It is alleged that Corby Hill Estate and Donald Saints Farm were ransacked. Houses, workshops, tractors and thousands of hectares of sugar cane has been set alight.

Police have yet to confirm if any of the farmers were injured.

Daily News