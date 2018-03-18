Durban - Five people have been killed on a busy Durban highway after two taxis and a truck collided on Nandi Drive on Monday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care Operations Director, said Rescue Care responded to the scene of the crash said when they arrived at the scene, they found that multiple people were entrapped in the wreckage.

“Two taxis and a truck have collided leaving four people dead and multiple injured with multiple serious injuries. Multiple ambulance services are working on scene to stabilise the critically injured and they will be transported to various Durban hospitals,” said Jamieson.

He said the intersection is a no go area, traffic going in and out is severely affected and he advised motorists to avoid the route.

Jamieson said that a medical helicopter arrived to transport one of the critically injured.

A fifth person died at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Daily News