Durban - Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, KZN Health MEC has praised the arrest of illegal abortion owners following the court appearance of a couple who pleaded guilty for managing an illegal abortion clinic in Durban.

Dhlomo commended the police for arresting the couple who recently appeared in the Durban Regional Court for operating an abortion clinic on Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme (West) Street. The husband is a Ugandan national and his wife is South African, were arrested in December during a sting operation. They were charged with five counts of contravening sections of the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act and are due for sentencing on 02 March 2018.

The MEC urged women to remember that if they want to terminate a pregnancy, they have the Constitutional right to do so, however, in a safe environment where they will not be judged or stigmatised.

“We would like to commend the SAPS for the great work that they have done, which has culminated in the Durban couple being found guilty. For people to conduct abortion, without authorisation, is illegal. This Department has gone all out, creating anti-illegal abortion awareness, staging marches and removing stickers that promote this practice. We commend the work done by our police.

It must alert the public that, if anybody has any pressure to terminate a pregnancy, the right place to go is a clinic or a hospital. That is where you will find people who are trained to provide this service. Do not go to a backstreet abortion facility. Many people who have gone there have not come back to tell the story. They have died. So, we are really concerned as the Department of Health,” said Dhlomo.

LISTEN: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, KZN Health MEC has praised the arrest of illegal abortion owners. Audio: Supplied

Agiza Hlongwane, KZN Department of Health spokesperson said the dangers of illegal abortion include death, severe bleeding, uterine perforation, tearing of the cervix, severe damage to the genitals and abdomen, internal infection of the abdomen and blood poisoning and increased risk of infertility.

“Since the Department intensified its Anti-Illegal Abortion Campaign in 2015, the number of women presenting to health facilities in KZN with complications after botched illegal abortions has significantly decreased,” continued Hlongwane.

He also said the department measures its success by judging with the increase of the number of women who come forward for legal Termination of Pregnancy (2013 = 8 058); (2014 = 9 785); (2015= 10 152); (2016 = 14 209).

“There has also been a significant reduction in the number of women reporting in the facilities with Incomplete Abortions compared to the start of the campaigns,” said Hlongwane.

He said in 2014 the number stood at 10 786 and was reduced to 10 152 in 2015 and 8 633 in 2016. Moreover, there has also been an increase in the number of facilities offering termination of pregnancies from 14 in 2015 to 42 in 2017.

“There has also been a big decrease in miscarriage-related maternal deaths over the past 3 years in KZN, compared to the previous triennium 2011-2013 with 53, 2014-2016 with 27, 2015 with 13, and 2016 with 5,” he said.

