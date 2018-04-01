Durban - Early on Sunday morning police recovered a submerged police vehicle in northern KwaZulu-Natal with a decomposed body of Shumane Juggan.

This is according to a Facebook post by the South African Police Services.

Dundee policeman Warrant Officer Arnesh “Jakes” Juggan, 56, his wife, Shumane, 55, and their friend, Ashoak Rajoo, 53 were last seen travelling in the police vehicle.

The bakkie is alleged to have been washed away while the three were trying to cross a low bridge over a stream on the R33 between Dundee and Vryheid.

The post said Lieutenant Colonel Ferreira from LCRC Vryheid was inspecting the Landmansdrift low level bridge over the Sand River when he noticed the roof of a white Nissan Navara SAPS patrol van protruding above the surface of the river 100m downstream from the bridge.

The post also said a call was made to the Provincial War Room and the necessary roleplayers were dispatched to the scene.

“Police divers from DBN SAR and PMB SAR along with PMB K9 SAR responded to the scene near Dundee. A dive operation was conducted in the rapidly flowing river. The decomposed body of an Indian female, Shumane Juggan, 55-years-old was recovered from inside the vehicle and brought 100m upstream using a Swift Water Rescue Canoe and a Rope Pulley system,” the post said.

An inquest docket was opened.

Police could not be reached at the time of publication.

Daily News