Durban - A robber who had gained entry into a house in Redcliffe, north of Durban, allegedly threatened a woman and also tried to burn down the house on Thursday morning, private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said.

Prem Balram, Rusa spokesperson, said it is alleged that when the robber gained entrance onto the premises, the 22-year-old woman ran into the bedroom to call for assistance but the robber broke the door and forced his way into the room. The woman told officers that she did not know how the robber gained entrance into the home but he produced a 9mm pistol and assaulted her with it before threatening to kill her.

“The suspect then attempted to set the bed alight and informed the female that he intends burning down the house in a revenge attack. He further informed the victim that his reason behind his actions was that her father was a complainant in a housebreaking case on May 22, 2017 and his brother was arrested and in jail for the crime,” Balram said.

“He then stole several electronic items from the home and placed it in a bag. The suspect fled when he noticed a neighbor approaching the home. He dropped the bag which was later recovered outside the home,” he continued.

He said Verulam police and the Umhlali Dog Unit responded quickly and alongside Rusa officers, searched the bush in the area but no arrest was made.

He also said the robber has dreadlocks and was wearing a black jacket and carrying a 9mm pistol.

Daily News