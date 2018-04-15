Durban - Six suspects are expected to appear before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on charges of public violence related to their alleged involvement in the Blackburn Road protests at the weekend.

The drama began to unfold on Friday night, when some residents of the Blackburn informal settlement blocked off the N2 highway past uMhlanga, towards Sibaya Casino and the King Shaka International Airport, and burnt tyres in the area.

It is believed the protests were because of electricity cuts in the settlement.

Metro police Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said protesters tried to cause disruption in the area again on Saturday night, this time demanding the release of the six suspects who had been arrested during Friday night’s incident.

“Police were on the scene and managed to disperse the crowd and avoid any further protest action. Officers are closely monitoring the situation and the area between Sibaya Casino and the Gateway mall on the N2,” he said.

On Friday, road users had to dodge burning tyres and avoid objects being hurled at them. The crowds initially dispersed and then gathered again late on Friday night, and again on Saturday night.

SAPS Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the six were facing charges of public violence.