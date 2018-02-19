Durban - The management of a temple in Northdene, in Malvern, is expected to confront a local scrap dealer today to determine how he came in possession of their brass deity statues.

Mervyn Moodley, secretary of Northdene Shree Sathi Velayuthan Kadaval Alayam, said worshippers discovered the temple was ransacked and some brass statues stolen on Saturday afternoon.

Moodley said the thief had crawled underneath the wire fencing surrounding the temple.

The thief then apparently forced open an aluminium window and got into the temple hall where the statues were displayed.

Twelve brass prayer lamps, a huge brass Nataraja statue, three small brass Murugan statues, one Shiva statue and brass lamps were stolen.

Moodley said they opened a case at Malvern police station and then sent out a message on WhatsApp notifying people of the theft, the items stolen and who to contact should they find them.

Moodley said police contacted him late on Saturday night saying they had found the stolen brass items at a Northdene scrap dealer.

“Pressure was exerted on the person via social media. The Nataraja statue is heavy and weighs nearly 40kg. It sits on a base which was mounted on a pillar in the temple with epoxy. The base of the statue is missing. It was cut off. Two brass lamps are also missing,” Moodley said.

Nataraja means Lord of the Dance and is a depiction of the Shaivism Supreme God Shiva as the cosmic dancer.

The thief also attempted to steal the wall-mounted fans.

In a year, the 108-year-old temple has been burgled several times.

“A huge Murugan statue was stolen and has not been recovered.

“Seven cooking pots and 20 lids were stolen from the storeroom,” Moodley said.

“The doors to the male and female toilets were stolen. The theft of the copper pipes on a few occasions left us with a bill of more than R10 000 due to water loss.

“The Mariamen Temple on the property is fully secured with burglar gates and doors and an alarm system, but wall-mounted speakers were stolen,” Moodley said.

“We will have to put burglar guards on the doors and windows. The cost of an armed guard for a religious organisation relying on donations is a concern. We do not budget for security,” Moodley said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Malvern police had received a tip-off from an informer that led them to the stolen property.

A case of business burglary was being investigated, Gwala said.

Daily News