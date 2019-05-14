Boyz was attached to a short chain and had been left without water or shelter. Picture: SPCA

Durban - A Pinetown woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty was fined R2 000 in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court this week and the court ruled that she can never own a pet in future. Thandi Ngcobo was asked to pay a R2 000 fine or face jail time.

Ngcobo pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in December 2018 against her pet Boyz, a German Shepherd cross.

The SPCA said they had responded to a complaint of animal cruelty at a residence in Pinetown in November 2016.

"Boyz was attached to a short chain and had been left without water or shelter," said Brigitte Ferguson.

"The short chain was like a noose around his neck and was imbedded into the skin around his whole neck. He had a raw, severely infected, open wound, all around his neck which was approximately 1.5cm deep," added Ferguson.

The SPCA said the dog was taken to its offices and examined by their veterinarian Dr Mary-Anne Anderson whose advice was that the most humane decision would be to euthanase Boyz.

The Kloof and Highway SPCA thereafter opened a case of animal cruelty against Ngcobo, under the Animals Protection Act, No 71 of 1962.

SPCA Inspectorate Manager Sue Noakes says: “Boyz’ suffering and the extent of his wounds were sadly just too severe for him to be rehabilitated to be rehomed. This saddened all staff involved as everyone wanted Boyz to be given a second chance to experience love from a responsible owner. That made us fight so much harder to obtain justice for his suffering and give him a voice.”

The Kloof & Highway SPCA thanked the public for bringing the case to their attention.

