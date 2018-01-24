Durban - Two men who allegedly poured boiling water into suspected thief's ear and pierced his hand with a nail was arrested by police.

The men, 27 and 32 have been charged for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after attacking a 26-year-old man in the Nsuze area, north of Durban.

The men were arrested on Monday following an operation conducted by Nsuze police, said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“It is alleged that three suspects took the victim to their place of residence, accusing him of breaking into their home and stealing two television sets. They allegedly tied his hands and legs, poured boiling water into his ears, pierced a nail through his hand onto the plank and severely assaulted him. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries,” said Gwala.

Gwala said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Nsuze police station for investigation and a third suspect is still sought.

She said the men appeared at the Maphumulo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after which he will remain in custody until 7 February 2018 for further investigation.

