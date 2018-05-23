A man holed himself up in a flat in Phoenix north of Durban on Thursday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend. Picture Mphathi Nxumalo

Durban - A man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in Phoenix and fled to a block of flats handed himself over after a tense standoff with police negotiators on Thursday.

The whole block of flats in Greenbury, Phoenix where the man was holed up had been cordoned off by police as the police's Special Task Force, comprising snipers and hostage negotiators descended on the area.

Also at the scene, were several vehicles from KZN VIP Protection Services who responded to the initial shooting.

Police on the scene said they had to send negotiators to the scene and were not aware if the suspect was armed or not.

Several residents were forced to lock themselves into their homes while police negotiated with the man.

Shaheed Wally, who lives near the area where the incident happened said he found the situation to be "scary".

The incident did not a surprise to Wally.

"The area is plagued by violence... They should clamp down on people with guns," he said.

Wally added that he was concerned about children who had to go to school.

The morning of high drama came after a woman had been shot three times, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

Glen Naidoo of KZN VIP Protection Services said it is alleged that the woman and the man had got into an argument in the Stonebridge area and he allegedly shot her.

The suspect had fled the scene in his bakkie. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her medical condition is unknown.

Colonel Thembheka Mbhele, a KZN police spokesperson said police were on the scene and are investigating.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the suspect had gone to his ex-girlfriend house in the Stonebridge area. "The suspect shot the victim in the upper body. She was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspect fled the scene to Greenbury threatening to kill himself. The hostage negotiators were called out. The suspect had handed himself over to the negotiators and was placed under arrest," Mbhele said.



