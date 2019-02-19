Durban - KZN police have opened an inquest after three men were crushed to death after a wall fell on them in Isipingo, south of Durban. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place on Monday at around 4:30pm.

"Construction employees were busy at Isipingo Beach when a wall collapsed on them. Three men died at the scene while the other was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Isipingo SAPS."

Garrith Jamieson, from Rescue Care Paramedics said the three men believed to be in their 30s, sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.

They were crushed to death.

"One man had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care he required," said Jamieson.

Daily News