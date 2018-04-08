DURBAN- KwaZulu-Natal police are probing CCTV footage captured by cameras from one of the houses opposite the home of Thamsanqa Wilson Ndwandwe who was gunned down in his driveway on Thursday night.





Ndwandwe’s brother Benjamin told the Daily News that they were now counting on the video footage to shed some light on who killed his younger brother.





He said although the family had not been shown the video, they were hopeful that it would assist the police in the investigation as the cameras faced the front part of his property.





Ndwandwe who is originally from KwaNongoma on the northern KwaZulu-Natal ran his own law firm; Ndwandwe and Associates attorneys based in Morningside in Durban.





He was shot eight times while driving into his home. He died on the scene.





Investigators believe are not ruling out the possibility that Ndwande had a hit placed on him.





“We are still shocked. It is difficult for the family because we have no idea who would have organised a hit on him. The discovery of the video footage has brought us hope that his killer would be caught and brought to book. There is nothing we could do to bring him back, but his killer must be apprehended and tell us why he killed him. We want to know the truth,” he said.





Benjamin said his brother would be buried at the family homestead in KwaNongoma on Saturday.





Thulani Zwane, Police spokesperson could not confirm the contents of the CCTV footage evidence saying that at this stage police were still looking closely at all pieces of evidence and would reveal the findings as soon as they make a breakthrough.





“We don't want to disclose what we have so far, but we are looking at all the evidence we have so far including that of video footages,”said Zwane.





Daily News