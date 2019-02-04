The crime scene. Picture: Rection Unit SA

Durban - Police are still searching for the suspects who shot dead a 60-year-old man in Tongaat. The man, believed to be a taxi boss, was travelling along Greylands Road in his VW Polo when he was gunned down.

According to KZN police, the incident took place at around 17:40 pm.

"He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was declared dead at the scene," said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

According to Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram they had received numerous calls reporting the incident.

"Upon arrival, the body of the victim was discovered in his VW Polo. "Paramedics from the Provincial Ambulance Service accessed the victim and found that he had sustained multiple gunshot wound to his head and face," said Balram.

"Approximately 25 spent 9mm cartridges were found on the road. It is alleged that the occupants of a red VW GTi pulled up next to the deceased's vehicle while he was travelling on Greylands Road and opened fire on him."

Daily News