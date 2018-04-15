Durban- Police will step up raids on liquor outlets doing business at all hostels in the uMlazi precinct following the fatal stabbing of a man on Sunday.

The murder of a man at the Glebelands Hostel on Sunday brings the death toll to five since the beginning of this year.

Vanessa Burger, an Independent Community Activist for Human Rights and Social Justice, said 107 people have been murdered at the hostel since 2014.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a police spokesperson, said a case of murder was opened at Umlazi police station after a 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed on Sunday morning at the Glebelands hostel.

According to Burger, Lwando Gladine (29), a resident of Block 53, had visited Chief’s Tavern at nearby Reunion with a friend. After leaving the tavern, instead of returning home, he went to Block 55 where he was allegedly stabbed. He died at the scene. Burger said police detectives had visited the scene and reassured family members that arrests are imminent. Zwane said no arrest made and the matter is under investigation.

At the end of March, two people were killed at Glebelands hostel. Police confirmed that a 27-year-old man who used to live at the hostel was shot and killed when he went to a tavern. Mary de Haas, of the KZN Violence Monitor, said she was told by sources that the man was shot through the window of the tavern. She said the death of the second man was only discovered his body the next day.Circumstances around his death are being investigated.

Zwane issued a stern warning to hostel dwellers.

"We have taken note of a number of stabbing incidents that occurred at various hostels in Umlazi. There is no concrete information at this stage, however, there are strong indications that there is an element of arguments and that alcohol could be a contributing factor. The Station Commander at Umlazi SAPS will step up crime prevention operations at all hostels in the Umlazi precinct focussing on legal as well as illegal liquor outlets in and around these hostels,"Zwane said.

