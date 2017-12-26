Ravi Govender a popular grocery manager at Renckens Superspar in Old Main Road was killed on Christmas day

Durban - A Mandini family on the North Coast have been left devastated after their father, a supermarket department manager, was shot in the head in a "freak incident" on Christmas Day.

Ravi Govender, 52, the popular grocery manager at Renckens Superspar in Old Main Road, had invited relatives to his Partys Road house for Christmas lunch.

After lunch, he planned to go to a nearby shop. Govender was in the driver’s seat of his car waiting for his 19-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter who were to go with him. The family’s two dogs - one of which has three legs - ran on to the road.

“A security guard who was passing by felt threatened and drew his firearm,” according to a statement from the IPSS Medical Rescue Service yesterday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: “It is alleged that the guard was attacked by the dogs and he fired a warning shot at them. It is reported that a bullet ricochetted and hit the man.”

The IPSS Medical Rescue Service paramedics were called, said spokesman Paul Herbst.

Govender was taken to the Gateway Private Hospital where he died.

The 46-year-old security guard was charged with murder. He was expected to appear in the Nyoni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Daily News