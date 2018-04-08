Three boats that were allegedly stolen from a nearby property bordering the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement in Shallcross were torched by protesters. Picture: Facebook

Durban - Motorists had to seek alternative routes after Link Road in Shallcross remained closed on Monday following violent protests by residents of the Bottlebrush Informal Settlement.

Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, Durban Metro police spokesperson, said the situation was tense and for the safety of the public and motorists the road had to be closed.

"We are waiting for Durban Solid Waste to clean up the road. The road is littered with debris. It is unsafe driving conditions. Police are monitoring the area. Traffic has been diverted," Sewpersad said.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, said that residents began protesting after a seven-year-old girl was knocked while walking along Shallcross Road (Link Road) around midday on Sunday. Police were still investigating the collision when the protests began.

"It is alleged that residents from the informal settlement barricaded the road with rocks and debris. It is alleged that they pulled two boats from a property nearby and set them alight. Police were also alerted to cars being stoned," she said.

Gwala said thus far the owner of the property where the boats were taken from has not opened a case. Police said it would fall under public violence

The Shallcross Crime forum reported on their Facebook page thanking Colonel Nair for personally attending the protest and taking charge of the situation together with the Public Order Police.

"They(POP) escorted shoppers and workers out of the Ridge shopping mall and ensuring their safety. Thanks to Elvis, (the centre manager), for entertaining my many calls to get the side gates open so that SAPS could escort the people out safely. A big thank you to the patrollers and our neighbours for standing by us in support," the crime forum wrote.

Daily News





