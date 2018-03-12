The KZN health department's portfolio committee wants answers on the purchase of 95, 23-seater vehicles that were bought for over R50 million in the 2014/15 financial

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal health portfolio committee uncovered “shocking” wastage of taxpayers’ money during and oversight committee meeting.

Among the wastage discovered was 95, 23-seater vehicles that were bought for over R50 million in the 2014/15 financial year that was meant to be used as mobile clinics.

According to a statement by the committee, the health department had leased one more bus for about R1m per month for 36 months at a cost of about 52m.

“Deviations from normal tender procedures was also reported in this meeting wherein four more buses/ trucks were procured, and these buses/ trucks were paid for and handed over to the department of health. When these buses/ trucks were to be registered with the department of transport, it was reported that these were found to be unroadworthy, as the department stands today, it owes R750.000 on license fees, whereas the cost of these vehicles were reported to be around R51m,” reads a statement by the committee.

Yusuf Bamjee, committee chairperson found the report “indigestible” and “unbelievable”.

“It was a complete wasteful and fruitless expenditure which at one level exposed the department’s poor record keeping and management of its assets. The portfolio committee once again impresses upon the department to aid us all to bring this matter to finality. We, as the portfolio committee assure the broader community that we will scrutinize the said report so that we can pinpoint where and by whom the impropriety regarding the mobile clinics occurred.

"This scrutiny may take us some time as it is our intention to fully interrogate the report produced by the department, with our sole aim at bringing those responsible to book and hold them to account. For us as the portfolio committee to begin this very important task, we must receive the said report from the department post-haste.

"We would like to ensure the community that we will bring this matter to finality, with the intention to prevent such activity to continue without impunity,” Bhamjee said.

The department had promised to table a thorough report on the possible abuse of resources to the committee in its next sitting.

Bhamjee has called for urgent and drastic action against the perpetrators.

