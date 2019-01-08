The Rachel Finlayson pool during construction. Picture: Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Rachel Finlayson Swimming Pool in Durban has finally been opened. The pool which was closed in August 2015 for refurbishment is ready for public use, the City said today.

In July 2017 the Daily News reported that eThekwini Municipality had run out of funds to complete the project. However, the city denied this and promised it would be finished in two to three months.

The refurbishment cost in the region of R6 million.

eThekwini Spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said the facility was opened on Friday for tests, and is currently operational.

"The pool is open daily from 6am to 6pm. Adults pay R11 and children under 12 pay R7," said Mayisela.

The Rachel Finlayson Swimming pool has been opened. Picture: Leon Lestrade/ ANA





When asked about lifeguards, Mayisela said the pool has full time and seasonal pool supervisors.

The facility has three pools:

The main pool is 2 metres deep main, 50 x 25 metres.

The other pool is 1.5 metres deep and is 25 x 20 metres.

There is also a paddling pool for kids.

Daily News