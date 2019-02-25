Durban - A 39-year-old Greytown man was sentenced to 22 years for raping a female in August 2017. According to KZN police, Sizwe Sithole met the victim, 32, at a local tavern in Tugela Ferry and pretended to be her former schoolmate.

"He then drugged her and took her to his homestead where he kept her for almost two days," said Colonel Thembeka Mbele

"The victim gained consciousness and managed to flee from the accused to a neighbouring homestead where she sought assistance."

Police were immediately alerted to the incident and the victim was swiftly assisted.

The accused was immediately arrested and taken to court. He was tried for almost two years until his successful prosecution.

In a separate incident, a man was jailed to 12 years for raping a woman double his age.

Xolisani ‘Stutu’ Ngubane, 24, was found guilty of raping the 49-year-old victim in her home in Nqabeni area, Msinga Top.

"The victim was asleep with her one-year-old child, waiting for her husband when the accused raped her at knifepoint. The victim screamed for help and the accused left his clothes and knife behind."

