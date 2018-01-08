Recycling bag collection to resume soon in Durban

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has said the collection of recycling bags will resume on 15 January 2018 in affected areas.

Tozi Mthethwa, eThekwini Municipality’s Head of Communications said the public is urged to that the city’s recycling programme is not closed but collection has been interrupted.

“This is due to the city’s recycling partner, MPACT, reporting that they will be repairing the structural damage at their recycling plant caused by the severe storms in October 2017. Due to these repairs, they have not been able to accept orange bags since December 2017,” said Mthethwa.

“Recycling contractors have had to find other alternative sites to store and sort orange bags. Contractors responsible for Durban North, Far North and South Central areas have reported to Durban Solid Waste (DSW) that that they will not be able to pick up recycling bags since they have run out of space,” continued Mthethwa.

She said assistance has been requested from DSW Operations to help by collecting the recycling bags in affected areas.

Affected areas where recycling bags have not been collected include:

Far North: Upper La Lucia, La Lucia, Glen Anil, Sunningdale, La Mercy, Sommerset, Westbrook, Seatides, Belvedere, Belgate, Flamingo Heights and Buffelsdale.

North Central: Durban North, Newlands, Briardene, Greenwood Park, Duffs Road, Effingham, Redhill, Lower La Lucia, Parlock, Umgeni Park, Sea Cow Lake, Glenhill, Glenashley, Virginia, Kenville and Avoca.

South Central: Bluff, Merebank, Austerville, Mobeni, Chatsworth, Mobeni Heights and Isipingo.

“The Municipality apologises to residents for the inconvenience caused,” said Mthethwa.

Daily News