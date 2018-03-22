A reward has been offered for the safe return of two Friesian horses that were stolen on Tuesday night from the Shongweni Valley inland of Durban. Picture supplied.

Durban- Two Friesian horses that were stolen on Tuesday night from the Shongweni Valley inland of Durban have still not been found. The horses were known to be used in therapeutic practices for children.

David Armstrong, the owner of horses a Mare and Gelding, believes they could have been boxed and driven out of his six-acre premises near Stonehaven Castle.

The Gelding is known as Vince who is 11 years old and dark brown. The Mare is called Riley who is 13 years old and pitch black in complexion. David's wife, Jane Armstrong has worked with them a lot with adults and children in the field of Equine Assisted Psychotherapy.

"At this stage, I cannot say much about how they were taken because the investigation is ongoing and I don't want to jeopardise the work the SAPS stock theft unit is doing," Armstrong said.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, said a case of stock theft has been opened at the Hillcrest SAPS.

The Friesian (also Frizian) is a horse breed originating in Friesland, in the Netherlands. Although the conformation of the breed resembles that of a light draught horse, Friesians are graceful and nimble for their size

Armstrong is offering a reward for their successful return and the details of who stole them.

