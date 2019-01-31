Durban - A Richard's Bay man facing charges of assault by threat after he allegedly walked into a building and threatened to kill everyone with a bomb has been granted bail. According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the accused Yudesh Partab, 36, appeared for the second time in the Richard's Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

''The State opposed bail but the Magistrate granted him bail of R1000."

"The accused was released with reporting conditions,"added Ramkisson Kara.

She said the matter was adjourned to February 27 for further investigation.

According to KZN police spokesperson Lt Colonel Thulani Zwane a 36-year-old man was arrested on January 22 after he allegedly went to a building in Richard's Bay where he threatened to kill everyone with a bomb.

"Police were called and evacuated the place. A search was conducted and no suspicious parcel found."

Zwane said the suspect was arrested and charged for bomb threat.

However, when the man appeared for the first time in the Richard's Bay Magistrate's Court he was charged with assault by threat.

Kara explained the charge meant that complainant feels they are in danger / or when the fear of danger is apprehended.

