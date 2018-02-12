Robbers tried their luck twice in the same suburb but were arrested by police

Durban - A gang of robbers targetting homes in a Tongaat suburb, north of Durban ran out of luck on Monday afternoon when they tried to break into a second home in the area in the space of a few hours.

Their luck, according to Ismail Mitha, chairman of social media group emergency control of South Africa ended due to a vigilant community and the hard work of police.

The drama began at 3am on Monday when the gang first targetted a home in Sandfields Road.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, said three men entered the house in Sandfields and robbed the family of clothing, jewellery and cellphones. A case of house robbery was opened by Tongaat police.

At around midday the men and vehicle were spotted driving along Naidoo Road by eagle-eyed community members.

The men were acting suspicious and the community alerted the police.

Gwala said the men fitted the description of the house robbery suspects in Sandfields. Police gave chase.

"The suspects fired at the police as they were driving off. The police retaliated, injuring one of the suspects in the shootout. Two suspects including the injured one were arrested. The third suspect managed to evade arrest,"Gwala said.



Police seized a firearm and a crowbar.

Gwala said investigations revealed that the firearm was stolen during a house break-in earlier last month.

The injured suspect is in hospital under police guard.

They were charged at Tongaat police station for attempted murder, house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and house break-in implements.

Daily News



