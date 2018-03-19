Durban - A Reservoir Hills resident is warning others of a potential danger on the M19 after a rock was thrown at his BMW on Saturday night.

It was the second incident on the M19 within 24 hours.

Goolam Shabudin, a motor mechanic, and a close friend were returning from Chris Hani (North Coast ) Road.

About a 100m from the Reservoir Hills M19 off-ramp, he saw litter on the road.

Shabudin, a father of two, said that the stretch of road was poorly lit and some parts did not have street lights.

“I took my eye off the road to glance at what was next to the car. When I looked up, I saw a man standing behind the crash barriers holding something.

“He threw a rock at my car.

“There was a loud bang. I must have blanked out and instinctively slammed on the brakes causing the car to spin around and face the oncoming direction,” Shabudin said.

The rock slammed into the bonnet and bounced over the front windscreen.

Shabudin said he turned the car around and headed for home. He said he reported the incident to the Sydenham police.

He declined to open a case because he had no faith in anyone being caught.

On Saturday morning, Rene Sookraj, 31, a Westville resident, veered off the road and crashed her Hyundai i10 into the barriers after a rock was allegedly thrown off the M19 Durban-bound Whittaker Road bridge.

The rock struck the bonnet and hit the bottom of her windscreen.

Sookraj said the driver of a private security company vehicle stopped to help her.

Urish Sookraj, her husband, said that when he arrived at the scene he found the rock lodged between the windscreen wiper and bonnet.

“My wife is still in shock and has some aches and pains. While we were there, we noticed three men standing on the bridge. They left when police arrived,” he said.

Urish reported the incident to the Westville police station where a case of malicious damage to property was opened.

Ish Prahladh, community leader and director of Iron Force Security, said they patrolled the area frequently after numerous incidents were reported.

“We search for the suspects on the description given by the victims. The suspects disappear into the bushes along the M19.

“Often the suspects change their clothes because they know we are looking for people with a certain description and wearing certain colours,” Prahladh said.

