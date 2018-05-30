The first appearance of one of the hijackers who is believed to be involved in the botched hijacking of Hyundai vehicle that resulted in the death of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj has been moved to the Durban Magistrates Court. Picture: Thobeka Ngema

Durban - The first appearance of the hijacker arrested during the botched hijacking that resulted in the death of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj on Monday has been moved to the Durban Magistrate's Court amid security concerns.

This comes as it was expected that the accused was expected to make his first appearances at the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Police said a 39-year-old suspect is appearing at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of carjacking and murder.

The Daily News has learned that the decision was influenced by security fears due to the high profile nature of the case.

Sadia's death sparked a huge outcry from the Chatsworth community with hundreds of people going to the local police station to voice their anger at the high levels of crime in the south Durban community.

The anger resulted in police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters and 20 people were arrested in the chaos that erupted.

Her funeral on Tuesday was attended by hundreds of people which included politicians.

Police said a total of 20 suspects appeared at the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. However, 18 suspects were each granted bail of R1 000 and one was granted bail of R500. The case against one of the suspects was not enrolled at court. The case was remanded to July 4.

