Sadia Sukhraj. File picture

Durban - The Sadia Sukhraj murder trial has been adjourned until Monday. The State intends calling two more witnesses and is expected to close its case on Tuesday.

A total of 8 witnesses would have testified in the murder trial of Sibonelo Mhkize.

Mhkize has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances relating to the death of Sadia who was killed in May.

The 9 year old was on her way to school when she was taken in her father's vehicle along with hijackers.

Her parents had been dropping of her then six month old brother at her grandparents home when hijackers pounced on the car.

She was shot and killed.

This week her father pastor Shailendra testified in the Durban High Court that he could have fired the fatal shot.

Sukhraj also admitted that he could have also shot and killed one of the suspects, Siyabonga Bulose.

