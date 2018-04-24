Durban - Some schools around Durban have reported a low pupil turnout and it is believed to be linked to parents keeping their children at home as a result of a call to strike by the SA Federation of Trade Unions.

Therona Moodley spokesman for National Professional Teacher's Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) in KZN said while their members are not participating in the strike, many schools have reported high pupil absenteeism.

“The teachers have reported for duty as normal, but in areas where more children rely on public transport to get to school, or where their parents mainly use public transport to go to work, the turnout has been poor. In one case out of 1 300 pupils in a school, only 400 have turned up. In another school only 24 pupils have come to school today,” she said.

The SA Democratic Trade Union (Sadtu) and Naptosa - the unions representing the majority of teachers in the country - both released statements that their respective organisations were not engaging in the strike action.

Sadtu’s KZN spokesperson, Nomarashiya Caluza, said early reports from their branches across the province were that schools are continuing as normal with no disturbances reported.

“It’s been business as usual at schools in KZN,” said the province's spokesman for the Department of Basic Education, Mafunda Ncumisa.

“According to reports we’ve received from schools across the province so far, staff have pitched for work and schools services are continuing as usual,” he said.

Meanwhile hospitals and clinics in KZN have largely been unaffected by the strike, according to reports from patients at clinics.

Durban Metro Police said there was an unusual influx of traffic into central Durban at around 6am on Wednesday, which they suspect was due to people coming into the city early to avoid strike-related traffic issues.

“We are monitoring CCTV surveillance cameras and keeping an eye on the roads and the areas we’ve identified as potential hot spots for disruption. So far, barring pockets of gathering around Durban central bus stops as protesters waited for their transport to get to Dinuzulu (Botha’s) Park, where they will assemble for the protest, there have been no incidents to report.”

Around 3 000 workers were expected to support Saftu’s protest in Durban with workers from all regions across the province being bussed in.

The protest is being called against a range of issues including the recent proposed amendments to the country’s labour laws, including the recent VAT increase, amendments to labour laws and the planned introduction of a minimum wage.

Craven said the proposed R20 an hour wage will do more harm than good: “We’re not opposed to a national minimum. The principals are fine, but it must be at a rate at which workers can live by. To pass a law saying this rate should be R20 an hour is unacceptable.”

He said the R20 an hour (R3 500 per month) rate may look attractive when it is calculated over 40 hours a week, but the reality is that the majority of workers do not accumulate that many hours.

Daily News