Durban - Since the start of 2018, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs unit has recovered illegal goods to the value of almost R400 million.

The most recent bust at the Oliver Tambo International Airport on March 6, was the latest in a total of six currency busts since 1 January with a combined value of over R27 million.

The unit said in the bust, a South African man, about to depart for Dubai, was intercepted and taken to the search area where Customs officers scanned his luggage.

“Currency in US dollars, valued at R4 595 344, was found hidden in sweet containers, milk powder tins and soap boxes under clothing. The passenger failed to give a valid reason or produce documentary proof of origin for the currency. The currency was detained and the passenger was arrested for smuggling of currency,” the unit said in a statement.

Other highlights of busts since 1 January 2018 include:

Narcotics: 122 busts valued at R102 825 888

Cigarettes: 27 busts valued at R593 707

CITES (incl endangered species such as rhino horns and abalone): 9 busts valued at R13 285 213

Viagra / Viagra Generics: 36 busts valued at R5 118 400

Counterfeit clothing, footwear and other goods: 320 busts valued at R206 849 590

Alcohol: 40 busts valued at R978 470



Sars’s Tactical Intervention Unit, which focuses on particular areas of non-compliance, recorded the following successes in the same period:

Illicit cigarettes and tobacco: 45 busts valued at R10 732 767

Clothing, textiles and other goods: 23 busts valued at R23 816 086



Some of the other high-profile busts include the following:

A special high-visibility joint operation, led by Sars Customs and involving various government agencies, took place in Cape Town on March 1 and 2 and resulted in 46 busts of goods with a value of R33 229 233. The biggest bust of the operation was the discovery of uncut Crystal Methamphetamine (tik) with an estimate value of R30m stashed in fridges on a truck which arrived in Cape Town from Johannesburg. In the same truck, a large amount of suspected counterfeit clothing was also discovered. The truck driver was arrested. The operation, under the auspices of Operation Phakisa, also led to the detection of 177 cases of non-compliance, including possible under-valuation, non-declaration of goods, non-permits for import purposes, illegal transporting of abalone and detention of vehicles.

Fentanyl/Oxycodone with an estimated value of R30 000 000 en route from China to South Africa seized at OR Tambo International Airport.

Ephedrine with an estimated value of R4 200 000 en route from Tanzania to South Africa seized at OR Tambo International Airport.

Heroin with an estimated value of R3 600 000 en route from Mozambique to South Africa seized at Lebombo Border Post.

Heroin with an estimated value of R3 188 598.00 en route from South Africa to Mauritius seized at OR Tambo International Airport.

Ephedrine with an estimated value of R17 202 000 en route from Kenya to South Africa seized at OR Tambo International Airport.

Crystal Meth with an estimated value of R6 000 000 en route from Rwanda to South Africa seized at OR Tambo International Airport.

Daily News