Durban - For Instagram celebrity and fitness guru Sbahle Mpisane, who graduated with a degree in Housing and Town Planning on Monday, staying focused was key to achieving her goals, even when her family made news headlines over the years.

“It’s never really been an issue in my life. From primary to high school, it’s always been a thing, but my parents guided us and prepared us to deal with the public interest in my family. So it’s never bothered me,” said the daughter of controversial business couple Sbu and Shauwn Mpisane.

Sbahle, aka The FitnessBunnie, is a fitness trainer and celebrity in her own right, with more than 800 000 Instagram followers.

“It was very difficult balancing my studies, work and social life, but I always put school first and focused on that,” she said on attaining her Bachelor’s degree.

“I’ve always been interested in technical drawing and with my parents involved in construction and growing up in that environment, it also got me interested in studying in this field.”

But her mission to educate herself is not over - she plans to study personal training and nutrition at a local college in June.

“Now, I want to focus on my fitness career. I’m 25 and I still have a lot of time to further my studies.”

Working and studying proved to be a challenge that she had to push herself to overcome, especially with her fitness career requiring a lot of travel.

“I don’t know how many times I contemplated quitting my studies because I was so busy. Getting this degree has been more of a surprise to me than to anyone else. After every negative thought, I always reminded myself why I needed to complete my degree. I always knew my priorities and school came first. The thought of making my parents proud was my biggest drive.”

Aside from her family’s support, she said her lecturers were very supportive.

“I remember being in Mr Vincent Myeni’s office and crying my lungs out, and all he said was, ‘You’re nearly at the end. Forget everything and focus on completing your studies, because you will get all the time afterwards to be a diva and follow your passion in fitness’.”

Sbahle also credited the support of fellow students in class. “They were always willing to update me on everything I missed, help me study, gave me notes and, of course, spent lunch breaks with me, which was very therapeutic.”

Her advice to other undergraduates is to always find a balance that works for them.

“Have fun while studying and your academic years will feel shorter.”

Graduations at UKZN began yesterday and run until April 24. More than 1600 degrees would be conferred in the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science; 4321 in the College of Humanities; 2457 in the College of Law and Management Studies; and 988 in the College of Health Sciences.

