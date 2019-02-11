Durban - The two men found guilty of murdering Bluff mother Bianca Parsons are expected to be sentenced in the Durban High Court today. Parsons was shot dead in the presence of her three-year-old daughter at a garage in February 2018.

Darryl Morrison,33, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

His co-accused Christopher Houston, 26, was found guilty of being an accessory to the murder.

Judge Esther Steyn acquitted him on the attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm charges.

The men have remained in police custody since their arrest on February 27, a day after the murder of Parsons.

In his guilty plea, Murrison said that his co-accused Christopher Houston, 27, had not played a part in the shooting that claimed the life of Parsons.

However, State Prosecutor Kelvin Singh rejected the guilty plea stating that both accused had acted in common purpose.

Daily News