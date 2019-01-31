Durban - A serial rapist was sentenced to a total of 55 years imprisonment on Wednesday. The Nquthu Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sanele Khumalo, 28, for three counts of rape.

According to KZN police Khumalo raped three women in the period of 2011 and 2012.

The cases were investigated by the Dundee Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

In one of the incidents on August 11, 2012, a 22-year-old woman was asleep at her home in Nquthu when she was approached by the accused.

"She was overpowered, strangled and assaulted with a sjambok by the accused. The victim was raped before the accused fled the scene. A case of rape was opened at Nquthu police station and the docket was taken over by Dundee FCS Unit. The accused was arrested on the same day of an incident. DNA samples were taken for further analysis," said Colonel Thembeka Mbele

Police said pending the DNA results from Forensic Science Laboratory, the case against the accused was provisionally withdrawn at court pending results.

In the meantime, Khumalo left the area to Gauteng.

"The DNA results returned and linked the accused to two more rape cases in the Nquthu area. A manhunt was conducted looking for the accused in order to serve him with summons to appear in court. In 2016, the accused was traced and arrested at his home while attending a traditional ceremony," said Mbele.

Daily News



