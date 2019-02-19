The crime scene. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue



Durban - An elderly woman was shot and injured during a botched hijacking in Shakaskraal on Monday night.

According to Paul Herbst, from IPSS Medical Rescue the 63-year-old was with her 18-year-old granddaughter outside their home.





The incident took place just after 8pm.





The elderly female and her grandchild were standing near their vehicle when they were accosted by three men who demanded the vehicle.





Herbst said according to information despite one of the suspects shot the elderly female before running away.





He said from information received they did not resist the suspects.





The granddaughter was also assaulted with a gun.



Herbst said the woman, who was shot in the arm, was transported to hospital for the further care she required.





The vehicle was not taken.





SAPS were on scene.





In a seperate incident police are yet to make an arrest after a man who shot dead in Tongaat while checking his water metre outside his home.





He died on scene.





Daily News