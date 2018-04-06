Durban - A Cell C Sharks player’s car was stolen from the Durban beachfront while he was taking a swim near the Pirates Lifesaving Club on Wednesday.

Kerron van Vuuren, 22, Sharks hooker, had gone for a swim with a colleague and when he returned an hour later he found out his blue Mazda had been stolen from the parking lot.

His father, Bert van Vuuren, said his son had left disheartened on Thursday morning with the squad to Nelspruit. He returns on Sunday. There were about 50 cars in the parking area when the crime occurred.

“He had his Sharks kit, his wallet, training gear and cellphone in the car. He spent the night calling people to update them and had to cancel his credit cards. He could have been a victim of remote signal jamming,” Van Vuuren said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, a police spokesperson, said the case was being investigated at Durban Central SAPS. Van Vuuren has asked the public to contact the police if they have any information.

Daily News