Tebogo Darlynn Mabunda. Picture: UKZN

Durban - Becoming an orphan at the age of eight and having to care for her younger siblings did not deter Tebogo Darlynn Mabunda from achieving her goals. This week Mabunda graduated with her BCom Honours Summa Cum Laude from UKZN.

Growing up in a child-headed home, Mabunda, was the primary care-giver to her younger brother and cousin, from the age of 12.

Speaking about the journey, Mabunda said this responsibility pushed her to work extra hard and be an inspiration to those around her.

Mabunda was 8 years old when she lost her mother. She did not know her father.

“Looking back, I don’t know how I did it. I got them to school, fed them, took to them to the clinic when they were unwell, and all while being a child myself,” she said.

Mabunda, who is the first person in her family to graduate from a university, says she always had opportunities to be in leadership roles from her high school days where she was selected as a class representative.

“With hard work, discipline, prayer, and dedication anything is possible - I am a living testament,” said Mabunda.

She also co-founded a programme with friends from high school to assist matriculants in their community gain admission to a higher education institution.

She plans on using the skills acquired in her degree to develop the programme further.

“I see myself climbing the corporate ladder and securing a managerial position in the next few years. I believe my degree has provided me with a stable foundation which will help me become a well-informed leader,” she said.

“I am very grateful to UKZN for recognizing my academic achievements and awarding me with three bursaries during my studies.”

Mabunda is currently pursuing a Masters in Commerce degree and hopes to go on to do her PhD.

Daily News